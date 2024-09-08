Covenant Price Down 29% This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Covenant has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $786.73 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

