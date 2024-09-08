Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of CBRL opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

