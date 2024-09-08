Craig Hallum Raises Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $38.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,182,080.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,113,602 shares in the company, valued at $292,182,080.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,807,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,691,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 892,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,087. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

