Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $809.53 and last traded at $809.53. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.83.
Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $809.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $809.53.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What are earnings reports?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.