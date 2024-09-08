Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.35 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $142.87 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

