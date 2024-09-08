Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $4.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00042544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.