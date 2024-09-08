Cross Staff Investments Inc Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

KKR stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

