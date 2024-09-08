Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,867 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $28,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $116.12 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

