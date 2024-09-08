Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

