Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 276.1% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12,522.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 55,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $476.12 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.26 and a 200 day moving average of $459.65. The company has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

