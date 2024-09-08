Custom Index Systems LLC Decreases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,145,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 453,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AFG opened at $134.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

