Custom Index Systems LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

