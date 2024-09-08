Custom Index Systems LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

