Custom Index Systems LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.7 %

HPQ opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

