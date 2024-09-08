Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Custom Index Systems LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWD opened at $182.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

