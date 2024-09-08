Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

