CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

