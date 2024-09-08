DA Davidson Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $8.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

