Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 33.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 11.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 86,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 1,048.0% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaos by 32.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 165,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,416. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.83 million. Danaos had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 28.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

