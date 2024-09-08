Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Delek US stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.14. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,833,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,806,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

