Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861,916 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $74,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,902,278 shares of company stock worth $942,086,320. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

