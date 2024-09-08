Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after buying an additional 1,105,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,644,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,413,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,869,000 after acquiring an additional 693,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

