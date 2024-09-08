Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.30 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

