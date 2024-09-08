dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $3,208.10 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99916097 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,817.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

