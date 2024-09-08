Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

