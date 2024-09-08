DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DKS opened at $208.04 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.