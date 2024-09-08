Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.57% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

