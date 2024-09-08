Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.7% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 348,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

