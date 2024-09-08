Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 921,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,017. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

