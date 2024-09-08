DIMO (DIMO) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DIMO (DIMO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DIMO has a total market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $512,366.85 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,037,426.78958023 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16033742 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $629,632.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

