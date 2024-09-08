Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.13.
Several research firms have issued reports on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:IRON opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
