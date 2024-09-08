Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 825 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 841.50 ($11.07). 7,224,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,909% from the average session volume of 359,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 846.50 ($11.13).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,087.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,057.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61. The company has a market capitalization of £408.55 million, a P/E ratio of 396.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,245.28%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

