Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $301,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America lowered Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.58. 6,320,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

