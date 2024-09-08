Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.94. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

