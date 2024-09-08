DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DASH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.57.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $123.56 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,359 shares of company stock valued at $48,534,873 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

