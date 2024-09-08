Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$886.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.68. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.1015974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.95%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

