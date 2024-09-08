Dynex Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Dynex has a market cap of $28.31 million and $728,470.38 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,107,067 coins and its circulating supply is 95,108,543 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,087,406.40767287. The last known price of Dynex is 0.30298672 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $723,049.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

