Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Declares $0.24 Interim Dividend

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcus Birrell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.12 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,023,800.00 ($1,376,734.69). Corporate insiders own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

