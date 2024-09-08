ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Shares Down 2.6%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 66,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 47,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

