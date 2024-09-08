Efforce Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $323.59 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

