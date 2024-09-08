eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.7 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get eGain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGAN

eGain Price Performance

About eGain

eGain stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.52.

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.