Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.21. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 12,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 21.19%.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company’s ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

