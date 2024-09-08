Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Shares Down 3.8%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 603,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,791,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ELEV. Piper Sandler started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 41.10 and a quick ratio of 41.10.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.