Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 730.6% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 116,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $633,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $496.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

