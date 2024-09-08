Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 590.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 193,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 165,664 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 494.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.