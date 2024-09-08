Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 534,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

