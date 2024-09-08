Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $346.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

