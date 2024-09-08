Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

XRT opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $612.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

