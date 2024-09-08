Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,943,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,936,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after buying an additional 166,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $137.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

