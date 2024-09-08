Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 747 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,444,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 216,799 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $100.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.